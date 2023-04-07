New York (PIX11) Actress, writer, and comedian Rachel Feinstein knows how to give people a laugh. She’s performed many stand-up shows and now the ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress will be telling jokes for a good cause. Rachel partnered with retired firefighter John Sorrentino to help raise money for a nonprofit organization ‘Friends of Firefighters.’

The organization provides counseling and support for active and retired firefighters. It started a few days after 9/11. Feinstein, who is married to a firefighter, will be performing a live comedy set with the proceeds going to ‘Friends of Firefighters.’

The show will be at the Midnight Theatre on Friday, April 7th, 2023 and Saturday, April 8th, 2023. Both dates have shows at 7pm and 10pm. For information and tickets, visit midnighttheatre.com.