Comedian Paula Poundstone kept busy during the pandemic with a new podcast and upcoming comedy album.

Now, she’s been getting back on the road, with her next stop at Town Hall in Manhattan on Thursday night, Oct. 7.

Her new album, “Paula Poundstone Goes to College (For One Night)” is coming out “soon,” she told the PIX11 Morning News.

You can listen to the longtime comedian and author on her podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”