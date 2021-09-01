Comedian Ms. Pat talks hit BET+ show, upcoming Netflix special and more

“The Ms. Pat Show” premiered on the BET+ subscription service on earlier this month and now has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, five stars on Amazon and non-stop streams that nearly crashed the BET+ app.

Show creator and star Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the show’s runaway success. Plus, how fulfilling it must feel for the comedian after the series was five years in the making.

Williams also shared how she got into comedy in the first place.

The actress and podcast host also filled us in on her upcoming hour-long Netflix comedy special that will be co-produced by comedy legends like Wanda Sykes and Robert Townsend.

Stream “The Ms. Pat Show” now on the BET+ app.