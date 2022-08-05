Comedian Michael Blackson got his start in showbiz early and he didn’t even know it. As a teen, Blackson was an extra in the 1989 film classic “Lean on Me.” He had no idea at the time that he would go into entertainment business.

Since then, Michael has amassed an impressive list of film credits which include “Coming 2 America,” “Meet the Blacks,” “Next Friday.” He’s also taken his brand of stand up around the globe. Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 6, the comedian performs at Carolines on Broadway in New York City.

Blackson has also signed on to the biggest comedy tour in America, the We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Deon Cole, Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Tony Baker, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Ryan Davis.

In the meantime, check him out at Carolines on Broadway Thursday, August 4 – Saturday, August 6, 2022.