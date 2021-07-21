Comedian Luenell talks return to comedy clubs, YouTube show and more

NEW YORK — “Original Bad Girl of Comedy” Luenell is not hard to find these days, between roles on hit TV shows and films, her new YouTube show and on stage at national comedy clubs.

She’s recently starred on the screen in shows like “Hacks,” “Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!” and “Power Book II: Ghost,” not to mention in movies like “Coming 2 America,” “Dolemite” and “A Star is Born.”

Luenell told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about her YouTube show, “Hey Luenell,” she launched during the pandemic to stay in touch with fans.

Plus, the beloved comedian is returning the comedy clubs across the country, including Carolines on Broadway right here in New York City.