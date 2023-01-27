New York (PIX11) Comedian and founder of ‘Crazy Woke Asians’ Kiki Yeung is used to bringing laughter and good fun to comedy stages. Now, she shows her mothering skills on ‘The Parent Test’. Kiki and her husband along with 11 other couples do challenges and constructive discussions on each other’s parenting styles.

Kiki and her husband thought it was a great way to show their son off to the world. She is still hosting comedy shows and admits ‘The Parent Test” may be inspiration for future stand-up material. Yeung is also working on a new comedy show called ‘Don’t Get Sick And Die’.

‘The Parent Test’ is on Thursday nights on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.