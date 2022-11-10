New York (PIX11) Kiki Yeung, comedian and founder of Crazy Woke Asians, brings her ‘Funny Mama’s Night Out’ to the New York Comedy Festival.

The laughs and good time will be headlined by Kiki and 6 other Asian women comedians. Kiki expresses how she wants to showcase more women and have men take the back seat. She feels comedy is changing with more representation and diversity.

While on stage, Yeung covers everything from being an immigrant and living in America to motherhood.

‘Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out’ takes place November 11th at St Marks Comedy Club with two shows: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm.