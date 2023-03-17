New York (PIX11) A veteran of stand-up, Kathleen Madigan has been sharing her brand of humor during her 30 plus years. The comedian’s newest special, ‘Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot,’ releases on Prime Video on February 21, 2023. In the special, she touches on her interaction with millennials, aging parents, and of course ‘Bigfoot.’

Kathleen admits everyone in her family is funny. When it comes to her jokes about them, she says she can make as much fun of them as she wants. At the same time she doesn’t cross the line.

Madigan recently performed in Long Island for her ‘Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos’ comedy tour.

The multi-media star also has a podcast, ‘Madigan’s Pubcast,’ where she speaks on everything and anything fun going on in her world. It has over 100 episodes and is available on all podcast streaming platforms.