NEW YORK — Comedian Judy Gold has been keeping the laughs coming for years.

The New Jersey native spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about stand-up comedy, including her upcoming show, being part of the documentary “Hysterical” and what needs to change for women in comedy.

Catch Gold as she brings her comedy to Crossroads in Garwood, New Jersey Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.