New York (PIX11) Comedy wasn’t the first the career path Jessica Kirson wanted to take. She pursued being a therapist because she wanted to help people but that only made her depressed. Kirson then took a different route in her life and now she is making people feel good with laughter.

Jessica loves to keep the topics light with her comedy pulling from life experiences. One of the things her fans enjoy is when she mimics characters. She is also no stranger to making fun of herself on stage.

Jessica Kirson will be performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30pm and 9:45pm. For tickets and information go to NJPAC.org.