New York (PIX11) Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah has been keeping audiences entertained with his comedy and his latest movies such as ‘Spinning Gold’ and ‘The Blackening.’ The former’Saturday Night Live’ star is also a master of impersonations.

The comedian is currently on a comedy tour and making a stop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Pharoah looks forward to people seeing the new direction his comedy has been taking.

He performs at NJPAC on Friday, September 29, 2023. For information visit njpac.org.