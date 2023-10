New York (PIX11) Comedian Heather McMahan continues her rise in the world of comedy. After recently selling out Radio City, she releases her new comedy ‘Son I Never Had’ on Netflix.

According to McMahan, this special will touch on her day to day life, and family. The comedian’s fans will not have to wait too long for another special. She will be shooting her next one in Atlanta.

‘Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had’ is streaming on Netflix.