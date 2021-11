Comedian and actor Gary Gulman is set to take the stage at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Gulman’s stand-up show is part of the New York Comedy Festival, which runs all this week at various venues throughout the five boroughs.

Gulman is also on his “Born on 3rd Base” tour, which he explained the name of to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.