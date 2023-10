New York (PIX11) Comedian and podcaster Dan Cummins is keeping the comedy specials rolling out for viewers. He recently released his 4th special ‘Trying To Get Better.’ Cummins expressed that it was fun to record. People will have full access to show which has been release on YouTube. Nothing is off limits with his style of comedy and on YouTube it’s one of the best places to get views.

‘Trying To Get Better’ is available now on YouTube.