New York (PIX11) Entering fatherhood is not an easy task for most men. Comedian Chris Gethard wasn’t ready for his first child. In his latest audiobook, ‘The Lonely Dad Conversations,’ he talks about what it means to be a father.

Chris shared that he tried the best he could to prepare for his child with research, reading, and classes. None of it worked for him. Gethard expressed that after becoming a father some of his friendships changed and he felt lonely at times. Chris plans on releasing a third book about being more relaxed and at peace as a human.

‘The Lonely Dad Conversations’ is available on Scribd.