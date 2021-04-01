Comedian Ayanna Dookie talks comedy night that benefits Lupus Foundation

NEW YORK — This April Fools’ Day, we’re bringing the laughs to you!

The Lupus Foundation of America’s Northeast Region is hosting an online comedy night featuring PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe as the emcee.

Comedian Ayanna Dookie, lupus warrior and LFA friend, is hosting the night of comedy as comics provide an evening of fun and laughter.

Dookie spoke to PIX11 ahead of the event and let us know what we can expect.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are priced at $20 for the general public and $15 for any registered “Walk to End Lupus Now” walker.

Those interested can purchase tickets at the Lupus.org website.