Comedian Ayanna Dookie talks comedy night that benefits Lupus Foundation

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — This April Fools’ Day, we’re bringing the laughs to you!

The Lupus Foundation of America’s Northeast Region is hosting an online comedy night featuring PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe as the emcee.

Comedian Ayanna Dookie, lupus warrior and LFA friend, is hosting the night of comedy as comics provide an evening of fun and laughter.

Dookie spoke to PIX11 ahead of the event and let us know what we can expect.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are priced at $20 for the general public and $15 for any registered “Walk to End Lupus Now” walker.

Those interested can purchase tickets at the Lupus.org website. 

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian attacks