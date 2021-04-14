In the age of technology, keeping up with your kids is easy.

PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe has been keeping track of actor and comedian Jonathan Kites’ career because he’s always bringing the laughs.

She spoke with the actor about his new role in the Netflix series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” and what it was like working with Jamie Foxx and the rest of the cast.

Oji also took Kite on a trip to the past with a “photoshoot” they did together when he was on set with PIX11 years ago.

Catch Kite on “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” streaming on Netflix.