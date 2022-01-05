Combatting rapid rise of hate and extremism

Thursday marks one year since the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

The attack showed many things, including the level of danger that misinformation and hate-driven violence can cause.

In the last two years, the Anti-Defamation League said it has tracked nearly 8,400 incidents of extremism or anti-Semitism in the United States.

In the book, “It Could Happen Here,” the ADL’s National Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt offers a guide on how we, as individuals, organizations and as a society can strike back against hate.

