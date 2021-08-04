College money saving tips

BROOKLYN --- Police are looking for a man who let another man hang from his window as he crashed his car into an MTA bus in Brooklyn last Thursday.

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. on Nostrand Avenue, according to the NYPD. A 56-year-old man parked his car with the engine running as he went to take money from an ATM when another man entered his vehicle and tried to drive away. The victim reached into his car through the open window and tried to wrestle control from the other man.