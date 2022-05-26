Cold Shrimp in Dill Cream Sauce

4 Servings

1lemon, zest removed with a vegetable peeler, halved, divided

1cup white wine vinegar or unseasoned rice vinegar

3Tbsp. sugar

3Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus more

1¼lb. jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined

2celery stalks, chopped

¾cup heavy cream

3Tbsp. finely chopped dill, plus more for serving

1head of Boston, Bibb, or Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated

Preparation

Step 1

Combine lemon zest, vinegar, sugar, 3 Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. Morton kosher salt, and 6 cups water in a large pot; squeeze in juice from a lemon half. Bring to a rolling boil. Remove pot from heat and add shrimp. Let sit until opaque throughout (slice a shrimp in half to check), about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a plate (leave lemon zest behind in pot and discard). Chill in freezer until cool, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

Combine shrimp, celery, cream, and 3 Tbsp. dill in a large bowl; squeeze in juice from remaining lemon half and toss to combine. Season with salt.

Step 4

Arrange lettuce on a platter and spoon shrimp mixture over; top with more dill.

