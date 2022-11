NEW YORK (PIX11) — Classes were canceled at the University of Virginia after three student athletes were killed in a deadly school shooting.

The 22-year-old suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody and was set to be arraigned Tuesday but remains unclear what led Jones to open fire on his classmates.

Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined New York Living on Tuesday to share some insight on this latest school shooting. Watch the video player above for the full interview.