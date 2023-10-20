NEW YORK (PIX11) – Restaurants would be allowed to have roadway dining for 8 months and sidewalk dining all year round under proposed guidelines on outdoor dining revealed by the city.

One of the biggest takeaways from the guidelines is that roadway and sidewalk structures cannot be enclosed. Instead, awnings, coverings and umbrellas are allowed but optional.

There must also be protective barriers and ADA access. There are also guidelines on how much of distance the structures can be from other things like subways and sidewalks.

“Outdoor dining saved 100,000 jobs in New York City during the pandemic and gave the five boroughs something New Yorkers had been craving for a long time, and now, thanks to this program, it is here to stay,” said Mayor Eric Adams on the proposal. “Our vision for the program will be developed in close partnership with restaurant owners, diners, and communities, and I am confident it will be a win for our entire city.”

The city will be holding a public hearing on the proposed rules on Nov. 20. The first set of structures are expected to hit the streets in the spring.