NEW YORK (PIX11) – The rat population of New York City has grown to 3 million, according to new research from M and M Pest Control.

The team behind the research said it used the same methodology as a New York statistician, who estimated that the rat population was at 2 million in 2014.

The simulated technique that uses city data is called capture and recapture, which involves recapturing animals that have already been marked. The company said the theory is that the proportion of marked to unmarked animals recaptured represents the total population.

The city has not commented on the findings.