MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Elected officials will be coming together Tuesday to announce support for a redesign of both Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, specifically around the 8th Avenue area.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is expected to hold a news conference with Rep. Jerry Nadler, state Rep. Tony Simone and others.

Two New York City Council subcommittees voted at the end of August to extend Madison Square Garden’s special use permit at Penn Station for five years. Levine said plans to revamp the cramped and rundown Penn Station have been in limbo for years because they’ve depended on moving MSG.

Levine laid out his vision for revamping Penn Station back in May without moving the indoor arena.

“Let’s start by knocking down the theater at MSG and build a grand entrance here on 8th Avenue where over 100,000 rail passengers enter,” he said. “Let’s make a taxiway on the other side of the arena and build a brand new entrance mid-block. Let’s build a double-height concourse for passengers to reach the tracks.”