NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s most prominent culinary stars will be under one roof for City Harvest’s signature tasting event later this month.

BID 2022: Through the Looking Glass will have food and drinks from the city’s best chefs, restaurants and mixologists ready for guests to sample. City Harvest is also extending its mission to feed New Yorkers in need.

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, the City Harvest Food Council chairman, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to whip up delicious dishes while talking about the food rescue organization’s work. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“The BID, what we’re doing this month, is going to hopefully feed over a million people,” Zakarian said.

The BID 2022 event is happening at The Glasshouse on Oct. 18.