New York (PIX11) City Harvest has been serving New Yorkers for 40 years. They are hosting their 19th annual ‘Summer in the City’ event. Restaurants, chefs, mixologists will be serving up excitement to this year’s attendees. Chef Ed Mcfarland of Ed’s Lobster Bar will be one of the chefs on hand for the event. He stopped by PIX11 to discuss ‘Summer in the City’ with Dan and Hazel. Ed also gave them a taste of some of the tacos he will be cooking.

