NEW YORK (PIX11) – Even though more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, the wet weather isn’t expected to cripple New York City the way it did last Friday.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said he’s launching an investigation into the city’s flood response. Deputy Mayor of Operations Meera Joshi talks about what the city is doing to prevent major flooding in the future.

