“Citi Community Home Runs” program with NY Mets continues raising money for kids while debuting a new sweepstakes for 2021

Since 2016, the Citi Community Home Runs Program has turned Mets home runs into over $1 million raised for No Kid Hungry in the fight against childhood hunger: providing up to 10 million meals for children in need in local tri-state and national communities. The program continues in 2021 as Citi will be donating $2,000 for every Mets home run hit at Citi Field during the 2021 season.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Mets First baseman Pete Alonso, former Mets player Curtis Granderson and the head of City Retail Sales, David Chubak, about the program. Alonso is the current CCHR ambassador for the Mets and Granderson served as the CCHR ambasador from 2016 to 2018.

New in 2021 is the Citi Community Home Runs Fan of the Game Sweepstakes. Fans nationwide can sign up at SNY.tv/CHR through 9/20/21 for a chance to have their name on a Mets home broadcast on SNY, win autographed Mets merchandise and automatically enter to win a virtual meet & greet with Pete Alonso. Fans who donate $5 or more to No Kid Hungry will receive 25 extra entries for the season-long sweepstakes, where one new fan will be selected per home SNY broadcast.