New York (PIX11) The season 2 finale of the ‘Chucky’ series is here. Bjorgvin Arnarson the 17-year-old actor who portrays ‘Devon’ on the series says fans have to tune into the finale to discover what happens next.

‘Chucky’ is his first big project. The admits it was quite nerve racking working on the series since ‘Chucky’ already has a huge fanbase. Once he noticed positive fan feedback, he realized he was doing okay.

All episodes to ‘Chucky’ are available on Peacock and Hulu.