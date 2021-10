The dancing shoes are on for the new groundbreaking 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and Christine Chiu is in it to win it.

The star of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” knows how to make an entrance and isn’t afraid of a little competition.

Chiu joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the dancing series and what was harder than she thought, the costumes and more.

Plus, Chiu filled us in with the latest update on season two of “Bling Empire,” which she said they are filming currently.