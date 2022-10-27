New York (PIX11) ‘Open Letter to Hip-hop’ is Chris Rob’s latest musical creation which he will be performing live at the Blue Note in New York City. Other musicians will join him on stage as they pay homage to the golden age of Hip-hop. And thanks to comedian and actor Donnell Rawlings, laughs will also be part of the festivities.

Check out the show November 1st at the Blue Note. Showtimes are 8pm and 10:30pm.

Chris also shared what it was like performing for Dionne Warwick and composing music for TV shows such as ‘The Upshaws’ on Netflix.