NEW YORK (PIX11) — Passion does bring people places.

From a young age, Gregory Butler knew he wanted to be a dancer. Through a string of plot twists and unexpected turns, he took part in the renowned musical “Chicago” in 1997 and has remained ever since.

Now, he works as the show’s associate choreographer since 2005, helping leads who didn’t come from the world of Broadway to pull off the best show possible. He joined PIX11 News to talk about his life and work.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.