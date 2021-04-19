‘Chopped 420’: Ron Funches talks new cannabis cooking show

The Food Network’s new “Chopped” spinoff series combines culinary skills and cannabis.

Comedian and actor Ron Funches, the host of “Chopped 420,” chatted with the PIX11 Morning Show to explain how the show is truly unique.

Plus, Funches revealed if he and the celebrity judges get to sample the intoxicating dishes the chefs come up with.

Judges on the series will include chef Esther Choi, drag performer and cannabis activist Laganja Estranja, chef Luke Reyes, chef Sam Talbot and comedian Tacarra Williams.

“Chopped 420” launches Tuesday, April 20 with all episodes available to stream on the discovery+ app.