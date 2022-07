Most recently seen in the popular series “Gangs of London,” Pippa Bennett-Warner shines in the peculiar new mini-series “Chloe.” The Prime Video thriller has lots of twists and turns as viewers follow the cast and their quest to find out – what happened to “Chloe?”.

Bennett-Warner will star in the who-done-it comedy “See How They Run” along with Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo.

“Chloe” is now screaming on Prime Video.