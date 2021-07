NEW YORK — More than 105,000 children in New York state have a parent in prison.

Nationwide, that number is about 2.7 million, according to “Children of Promise,” an organization on a mission to support these children.

“Children of Promise” founder Sharon Content and Miss USA Asya Branch spoke with PIX11 News about how people can make a difference and help children around the country.

Visit the “Children of Promise” website for more information and how to people can become involved.