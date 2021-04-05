Child adoption during the pandemic

NEW YORK — The pandemic has disrupted countless things in our lives. Among them, child adoptions.

From safety protocols and financial hardships created by the pandemic to strict travel restrictions, many families have found a wrench thrown in their plans to adopt.

Executive Director of “The Adoption Consultancy” and host of “Adopting! The Podcast” Nicole Witt said many of the challenges people continue to face are continuous COVID-19 restrictions and policy changes caused by the pandemic.

Agencies saw the number of adoptions drop at the height of the pandemic, according to Witt.

Though adoptions and applications appear to be rebounding, agencies are still facing a backlog.

She also discussed other challenges couples or people face, and often times there is a waiting game depending on the circumstances, but different agencies are available to help people get through the adoption process.