NEW YORK (PIX11) — City Harvest is fighting food insecurity with its annual signature tasting event next month.

The event is BID 2023: Drive-In and guests will experience “the classic treats of the iconic drive-in,” according to City Harvest’s website.

Chef Melba Wilson, of Melba’s Restaurant in Harlem, is taking part in the tasty event and joined PIX11 News to share a delicious chicken dish and other recipes.

Watch the video player for more.