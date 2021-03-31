Chef Lidia Bastianich shares her story, from childhood in Italy to TV host and restauranteur

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN — Famed chef Lidia Bastianich is best known for her delicious Italian meals seen in her best-selling cookbooks or on her hit PBS cooking show “Lidia’s Kitchen.”

While the beloved chef can share her story from her own elegant New York City restaurant, Felidia, it all began from modest means as child in Italy.

Over a mouth-watering meal, Bastianich told PIX11’s Betty Nguyen how food and cooking has always been an important part of her life and her family, and how it continues to be a bridge for her to her past and her loved ones.

There weren’t many women in the restaurant business when Bastianich and her husband opened their first restaurant in Queens in 1971, she now uses her fame and influence to make a huge difference for fellow women in food.

She helped form the organization Women Chefs & Restauranteurs, which is now over 2,000 members strong.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups