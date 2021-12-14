NEW YORK — For years, Lidia Bastianich has shared her family traditions and incredible recipes on television and through her cookbooks.

Now, the award-winning TV host is sharing stories from extraordinary people who have beat the odds.

Bastianich joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat more about her new special, “Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming the Odds,” and show us how to make her chopped salad with frisee and fennel recipe.

You can catch “Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming the Odds” on Sunday, Dec. 19, on PBS.

Chopped Salad with Frisee and Fennel

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 LARGE EGGS

3 TABLESPOONS RED WINE VINEGAR

2 TABLESPOONS DIJON MUSTARD

KOSHER SALT AND FRESHLY GROUND BLACK PEPPER

1/3 CUP EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

2 SMALL BULBS FENNEL

4 OUNCES SALAMI, THICKLY SLICED AND CUT INTO BATONS

4 OUNCES PROVOLA, CUT INTO BATONS

1 CUP CHOPPED JARRED ROASTED RED PEPPERS

1/2 SMALL RED ONION, CHOPPED

2 SMALL HEADS FRISEE, TORN INTO BITE SIZED PIECES (OR INNER LEAVES OF ESCAROLE)

1/2 CUP FRESH ITALIAN PARSLEY LEAVES

Directions

Put the eggs in a small saucepan with water to cover. Bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting and let the eggs sit for 10 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath to cool. Peel the eggs save the yolks and coarsely chop the whites.

Whisk the vinegar and mustard in a large serving bowl. Crush the egg yolks with a fork and whisk well, season with salt and pepper. Whisk in the oil in a slow, steady stream to make a slightly thick dressing.

Remove the tops from the fennel, reserving a handful of tender fronds. Remove the tough outer part of the bulbs and discard. Quarter, core, and chop the fennel. Add to the bowl with the salami, provola, peppers and red onion. Toss well to coat everything in the dressing.

Add the egg whites, frisee and parsley. Coarsely chop the reserved fronds and add. Season with salt and pepper and toss lightly to combine. Serve immediately.