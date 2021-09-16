Chef Andrew Zimmern shares game day recipes, talks City Harvest benefit concert

NEW YORK — As PIX11 continues to support the City Harvest organization and its Hunger Action Month campaign, chef and hunger advocate Andrew Zimmern is also about spreading the word.

Zimmern spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the incredible Concert to Feed NYC benefitting City Harvest in Queens on Sept. 23.

Zimmern also shared some game day recipes for this weekend’s New York Jets home opener.

Andrew Zimmern’s Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

One 3-4 lbs. chicken, cut up (or eight pieces legs, thighs, breasts and wings)

2 cups buttermilk

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons paprika

4 tablespoon poultry seasoning

4 cups all purpose flour

3 tablespoons sea salt

2 tablespoons ground black pepper

2 quarts rendered lard or canola oil

Instructions:

Wash and dry the chicken parts. If the breasts are large, cut them in half; they’ll fry up better that way without scorching or over cooking the exterior. Season well with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Place chicken in a zip-top bag, cover with the buttermilk. Add the cayenne, paprika, and poultry seasoning and marinate overnight in the fridge.

Drain chicken parts, discard buttermilk. Reserve chicken.

Preheat lard (or oil if using) to 365 degrees F in an electric skillet or a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. You want the lard to be roughly 2 inches deep in your pan, with at least 2 inches between the top of the oil and the top of the pan. That’s a deep cast iron skillet!

Place flour, the sea salt and ground black pepper in a large paper shopping bag, mix well. Add chicken parts to the bag, fold top down and shake bag to coat chicken thoroughly.

Fry for 17 to 25 minutes, turning 2 or 3 times depending on the pieces, until chicken is brown and just cooked through. Internal temperature of the pieces should be at or above 150 degrees for white meat, 165 degrees for dark. Breasts take less time to cook than dark meat pieces, so save those for last. Be sure not to crowd the pan, and keep lard at 365 to 370 degrees.

Drain on paper towels and let rest for 15 minutes. Season with sea salt. Serve with fried shallots and pickles.

Andrew Zimmern’s Coleslaw

Ingredients:

5 cups thinly shaved cabbage, tossed with 2 tablespoons salt and drained in a colander for 6 hours

3 tablespoons parsley, minced

1 shallot, minced fine

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 tablespoon ground celery seed

2 carrots, julienned

2 ribs celery, sliced thin

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 mayonnaise

Sea salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Gently squeeze the moisture out of the cabbage. Place in a mixing bowl and add the parsley, shallot, mustard powder, celery seed, carrots, celery, sugar and mayonnaise.

Stir to combine, and season with salt and pepper.

Andrew Zimmern’s Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds fingerling potatoes

Salt

1/3 pound apple wood smoked bacon, cut in matchsticks

1/2 cup scallions, minced

2 1/2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups rich chicken stock

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1/3 cup cider vinegar

Instructions:

Place the potatoes in 3 quarts of rapidly boiling salted water. Bring back to a boil, lower heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 12 minutes. Drain and rinse for a few minutes with cold water. Drain a second time. Quarter the potatoes and reserve to a large mixing bowl.

In a sauté pan over medium heat, fry the bacon until crisp. Drain on a paper towel.

While the bacon is frying, mince your scallions and place them in the bowl with the cooked potatoes. Season the potatoes with salt.

Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat in the pan and put over low heat. Add the flour and cook briefly. Form a paste and gently whisk the stock into the pan. Continue to cook, whisking until the sauce is smooth and has thickened, about 5 minutes.

Add the brown sugar, thyme, celery seeds, black pepper, mustard powder and vinegar. Stir well to combine. Remove from heat and pour over the potatoes. Sprinkle with the bacon and toss to evenly coat the potatoes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Andrew Zimmern’s Curry Lentil Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and chopped

3 carrots, chopped

3 garlic cloves, halved

4 slices of fresh ginger

1 fresh red chile, sliced

Salt

1 1/2 cup green lentils

1 tablespoon garam masala

Several pinches red chile flakes

3 tablespoons curry powder

4 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

1 14-ounce can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup tomato puree

1 cup frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Cilantro, minced for garnish

Crème fraiche, sour cream or yogurt, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

Instructions:

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add the oil to the pan and when the oil ripples and becomes aromatic, add the onion, fennel, carrots, garlic, ginger, red chile and salt.

Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until onions are lightly caramelized. Next, add the lentils and stir.

Add the garam masala, chile flakes and curry powder; stir to fully incorporate the spices.

Add the stock, chickpeas, tomatoes and spinach. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 40 minutes. Season with a couple tablespoons of vinegar. Scoop into individual serving bowls, and garnish with cilantro, crème fraiche or sour cream, and a lime wedge.