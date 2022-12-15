NEW YORK (PIX11) She’s New York’s very own, but not for long. After appearing on HBO Max’s new food competition series “The Big Brunch,” more people will know her name. Danielle Sepsy is chef and owner of The Hungry Gnome Baked Goods and Catering. The masterful baker has also unofficially earned the title of ‘Scone Queen of New York.’

On the PIX11 Morning News, she shared this quiche recipe with anchors Hazel Sanchez and Dan Mannarino.

Broccoli & Cheese Quiche

Makes one 9 inch Quiche which is about 6-8 servings

Ingredients-

Crust-

1 Large Egg

2 1/2 Tablespoons Ice Water

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

1/2 Cup Whole Wheat Flour (option to just use only all purpose flour instead)

1/2 Teaspoon Fine Table Salt

10 Tablespoons Salted Butter cut into small 1/2 inch cubes (can also use unsalted and add 1/4 teaspoon more salt in crust)





Filling-

Filling- 2 Cups of Broccoli Florets (about 1/2 Pound)

5 Large Eggs

3/4 Cup Half and Half (you can also use whole milk, but i prefer the richness of half and half)

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of Nutmeg

1/4 Teaspoon Black Pepper

3/4 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese (Best to grate your own to get a creamier result)

1/4 Cup Boursin Cheese (comes in Shallot or Garlic Chive flavors, both are great)

1 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Herbs ( I prefer Fresh Dill or Chives)





Crust Steps-

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and ice water. Set the bowl aside Making dough by hand-In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and cubes of butter. Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour mixture until the butter is pea size. Make a well in the center and add the egg/water mixture. use a fork to combined everything until a shaggy ball of dough starts to form. Gather the ball of dough together into one mass. try not to handle too much or the butter will melt in the dough and your wont get the right texture. Making the dough with a food processor- If you don’t have a pastry cutter use a food processor. If using a food processor: In the bowl of a food processor, add the flour and salt. Pulse briefly until mixed. Add in the the cubed butter pieces and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal (butter will be pea size). Add in the egg/ice-water mixture. Pulse again until a lovely dough forms. Transfer the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper that is lightly-floured. Roll out the quiche crust with a rolling pin so that it fits the measurements of your quiche pan or dish. I used a 9 inch pyrex round pie dish. Lay the rolled out dough onto the top of the quiche pan. Using your hands, gently press the dough into place. With a paring knife, slice off any extra dough that’s hanging over the rim of the pan or dish. Crimp the edges to make a beautiful fluted edge if you prefer. Stick the quiche pan with the dough into the freezer for approximately 20-25 minutes (but if you leave it in there a bit longer, that’s fine too). For a flaky quiche crust it’s important that the crust is cold when it’s filled and cooked. While the dough is chilling prepare the filling!





Filling-

Preheat the oven to 375F. Fill a medium pot with water and add about 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring the water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook about 5 minutes or until tender. Using a slotted spoon remove the broccoli and put it in a bowl lined with paper towels . Make sure you drain the broccoli very well so your quiche isnt watery. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half, nutmeg, herbs, salt and pepper. Fold in the chopped broccoli, cheddar cheese and boursin cheese with a rubber spatula . Pour into the cold prepared pie shell. Bake in the 375F oven for 30-35 minutes or until the eggs are set in the center. Check on quiche starting at 25 minutes and tent with foil if crust is browning too quickly. Allow to cool slightly for 10-15 minutes before serving.