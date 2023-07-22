New York (PIX11) Chef Antonia Lofaso is no stranger to culinary battles. She returns for the second season of ‘Beachside Brawl.’ The competition puts two teams of chefs representing the east and west coast against each other. One team member will be crowned ‘Best of the Beach’ and will receive a $25,000 beach getaway.

Long Island’s own Antonia Lofaso loves hosting and judging the show. She appreciates both coasts when it comes to food. Lofaso admitted that season two will feature challenges that are harder than the first.

‘Beachside Brawl’ airs Sunday nights on Food Network.