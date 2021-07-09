Chef Andrew Zimmern talks new show ‘Family Dinner’

by:

Posted:

NEW YORK — After a little more than a year of isolating, more than ever, many of us really cherish our family dinners.

Now, there’s a series celebrating how food connects our families, it’s called “Family Dinner.”

Chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern spoke with PIX11 News to explain more about his show, what he has learned while meeting with families all over the country and why family dinners are so important. 

“Family Dinner” premieres Thursday, July 15 on Magnolia Network, streaming on Discovery Plus and the Magnolia app. 

