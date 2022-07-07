NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday is National Dive Bar Day, and Erika Adams, deputy editor for Eater New York, stopped by PIX11 Morning News to share some of the best spots across the five boroughs to raise a glass in celebration.

“It’s all about the experience,” said Adams, explaining the charm of a great dive bar. “It’s probably dimly lit, your shoes might be sticking to the floor a little bit as you walk around, you sit down at the bar next to a regular who’s probably been in that same seat for the past 20 years.”

If the idea doesn’t exactly sound chic or trendy, Adams said, that’s the point.

“It’s a nice, reliable place to hang out,” she said.

