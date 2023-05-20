New York (PIX11) Actor, comedian, and podcaster Bert Kreischer, who is known for going shirtless, is back with another comedy. ‘The Machine’ is a reimaging of his story of getting kidnapped with his father by the Russian mafia.

Bert is proud of the action comedy flick. He expressed that he has a blast making movies. Kreischer is glad people will get a chance to see this in the movie theaters as oppose to watching it at home. He wants people to get lost in the adventure.

‘The Machine’ will be in movie theaters May 26, 2023.