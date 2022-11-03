New York (PIX11) Legendary actor, writer, and director Chazz Palminteri is collaborating with comedian Peter Fogel to bring the laughs to NYC. Palminteri will direct Fogel’s play ‘Til Death Do Us Part…You First!’ in off-Broadway debut.

The one-man show gives a humorous look at the life of a longtime bachelor (Fogel) after he is dumped on Valentine’s day for having commitment issues. Not only will Chazz Palminteri be directing, but he will be in the play acting as Fogel’s ‘Conscience’. Throughout the show, Fogel will hear his conscience speak to him as he works on his commitment issues and reconnects with the woman who can change his life.

‘Til Death Do Us Part…You First!’ will happen for three performances only. Beginning on Friday November 11th and Saturday, November 12th at NYC’s Triad Theater. Tickets are still available. For more information go to the Triad Theater website at www.triadnyc.com