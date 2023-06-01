New York (PIX11) Actor and Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz stars in a multi-generational production of ‘Leopoldstadt’ on Broadway. It follows the rise and fall of Vienna’s Jewish community through the lens of one family. It takes place 1899 to 1955.

Brandon can be seen portraying two characters in ‘Leopoldstadt’ as ‘Ludwig’ and ‘Nathan.’ He loves the story and describes it as individual, unique, and universal. As someone who grew up going to theater, acting on Broadway was a dream come true for him.

‘Leopoldstadt’ is currently running at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre.