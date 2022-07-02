NEW YORK (PIX11) — This theatrical production will keep anyone on their feet!

“Chasing Andy Warhol” has started its run, celebrating the life of the renowned New York artist through an immersive theatrical walking tour.

Mara Lieberman, the creator of the one-of-a-kind show, joined PIX11 News to talk about the production.

“You have these amazing dances and scenes that play out on the streets of New York,” Lieberman said, “but then you also have New York itself as a character and you think, ‘Wait, is that part of the performance?’ and that’s what so exciting.”

