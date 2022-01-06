Start our your new year with a healthy and flavorful side side. Bianca Borges, the food editor, for Milk Street is showing us how to make charred kale with garlic, chilies and lime.

Charred Kale with Garlic, Chilies and Lime

Ingredients

2 large bunches kale (about 1½ pounds total), stemmed, leaves torn into two- to three-inch pieces

1 tablespoon plus, 1 teaspoon grapeseed or other neutral oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 Fresno or jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal, white and green parts reserved separately

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus 1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

1. In a large bowl, toss the kale with 1 tablespoon of neutral oil and ½ teaspoon salt, rubbing with your hands to coat each leaf. In a large Dutch oven over high, heat the remaining 1 tea- spoon neutral oil until barely smoking. Add the kale, cover and cook, occasionally turning the kale with tongs, until wilted and charred, about 10 minutes.

2. Push the kale to the sides of the pot and add the garlic, chili and scallion whites. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds, then stir the mixture into the kale. Quickly add ½ cup water to the pot and immediately cover. Cook, without stirring, until the kale is tender and the water has evaporated, about 2 minutes.

3. Off heat, stir in the scallion greens and lime zest and juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with the olive oil