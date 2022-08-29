NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the women whose testimony helped convict Harvey Weinstein of rape was not surprised to hear the disgraced movie mogul was recently granted an appeal.

“Harvey Weinstein is a classic narcissist who continues to take zero accountability,” said Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress who said Weinstein raped her in 2013. “His guilt has been proven multiple times and will continue to be proven in the coming trials…. we all know what a monster he is.”

More than two years after Weinstein was found guilty of rape charges, a New York judge last week granted the appeal trial. The case will is likely to begin next year.

Weinstein claims his constitutional rights were violated and some of the witness testimony made his New York trial unfair. A state appeals court previously upheld Weinstein’s conviction.

“His chances are slim but anything is possible,” said Rich McHugh, News Nation investigative reporter, about what lawyers are saying about the appeals case.

McHugh joined PIX11 Morning News to break down the case.

